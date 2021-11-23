VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A convicted felon from Hayward was sentenced to federal prison for weapons violations, after he was arrested following a high-speed chase in Vacaville last year.
According to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office, 41-year-old Eligio Nunez received a nine-year prison term after being found guilty for firearms possession. Nunez had been prohibited from possessing firearms after 10 previous felony convictions, prosecutors said.
On August 7, 2020, Nunez led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Lexus. He then abandoned the vehicle off Shelton Lane in Vacaville and ran to a nearby creek bed, where he was found by police.
Prosecutors said during the time of the arrest, the car caught fire, which caused ammunition inside the vehicle to explode. Investigators found three handguns following the fire.
Nunez had previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading a police officer, along with drug trafficking, according to prosecutors.