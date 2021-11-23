OAKLAND (BCN) – The East Bay Regional Park District is encouraging people to have a Green Friday alternative to the holiday shopping of Black Friday this week by waiving fees at all parks in the district for the day.

The fees will be waived for park entrances and activities such as boat launching and fishing, but does not apply for state fees for fishing licenses and watercraft inspections or for private concessions like the carousel or steam train at Tilden Regional Park.

Some events at visitor centers this Friday include a “Feast Your Eyes on Nature” hike at the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve at 9 a.m., the “Post Thanksgiving Hike It Off” at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park also at 9 a.m., and animal feeding at Ardenwood Historic Farm at 3 p.m.

“Time in nature improves physical and mental health and is a great way to relieve holiday stress,” park district board president Dee Rosario said in a statement. “The day after Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to get outside and spend time with family and friends.”

More information about the park district and its various activities can be found at www.ebparks.org/parks.

