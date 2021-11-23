SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Tuesday, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department announced the launch of a three-month pilot program for food truck service on the Upper Great Highway during days the roadway is closed to vehicle traffic.
Viva Vegan, a plant-based burger truck, began serving its fare Sunday in the northbound lane of the Great Highway at Judah. It will be there Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.READ MORE: 9 Charged In Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Louis Vuitton Store in San Francisco's Union Square
California Kahve, will begin serving organic espresso and matcha from its vintage caravan Saturday. It will be stationed in the northbound lane of The Great Highway at Taraval on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.READ MORE: COVID: Contra Costa Health Officials Note Progress On Boosters, Vaccinating Kids
The Department will continue to expand the pilot program through its rolling request for proposals process. For more information on how to participate, email Brian DeWitt at brian.dewitt@sfgov.org.MORE NEWS: Ready To Return To The Court, Klay Thompson Says Warriors Have Another Shot At Title
The Great Highway is currently closed to vehicles from noon on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays, as well as on holidays.