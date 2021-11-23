PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A manhunt is underway for a transient man suspected of ramming 2 Petaluma police cars with a stolen vehicle and fleeing.
It happened on Sunday around 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of Lakeville Street.
According to police, Steven M. Perez stole a car from a business on Hopper Street. When officers arrived on the scene, Perez allegedly rammed the police vehicles and fled in the stolen car.
Police pursued the suspect but lost sight of the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle but the suspect was nowhere in sight. Now, the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Perez.
Police warn anyone who sees Perez not to approach him and to call 911. Anyone with information should contact Petaluma Police Detective Jake Gutierrez at 707-778-4532, anytime day or night.