OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The Oakland Museum of California announced Tuesday that its Great Hall will reopen next week after a closure due to water damage from last month’s “atmospheric river” storm that blew through the region.
The exhibition hall at the museum at 10th and Oak streets near Lake Merritt has been closed since Oct. 24 but is reopening Dec. 3 with the special exhibition "Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism" resuming.
"Edith Heath: A Life in Clay," the next show at the museum that had to be postponed due to the closure, will now open to the public on Jan. 29.
No artwork in the museum was damaged as a result of the storm, and crews are finishing the repairs ahead of next week's reopening, museum officials said.
More information about the Oakland Museum of California can be found at its website at museumca.org.