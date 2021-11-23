SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are at the scene of a double shooting in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

A tweet by the San Jose Public Information Officer Twitter account said that units were at the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of Story Road near the Poco Way Apartments.

The time of the call was shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of Story Rd. More info as it becomes available. Unknown suspect or motive. Expect a street closure. Please avoid the area. TOC 2:24 PM pic.twitter.com/Z9eZYz0QGt — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2021

Police did not release any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the condition of the victims. Police said motive and suspect were currently unknown.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and expect street closures as the investigation continues.