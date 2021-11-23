SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A decade-low blood supply for this time of year has the American Red Cross reaching out to ask residents to consider donating over the Thanksgiving holiday week and into December.
Fewer blood drives at schools and colleges contributed to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors compared with last year, a steep decline that could threaten needed medical care for some people.
The low blood supply is the result of low donor turnout in recent months because of the ongoing pandemic and the delta variant spike over the summer.
The Red Cross is asking people to consider donating blood or platelets, which are cells that help blood clot.
People who give Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 will receive a pair a Red Cross holiday socks while supplies last. People who give from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and be registered to win a private screening of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections” for themselves and 50 of their friends.
People who want to donate can make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).
