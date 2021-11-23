SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office announced Monday that a San Francisco jury acquitted an 81-year-old man charged in the attempted murder of his ex-wife, according to a news release.

Damien Alvarez was acquitted of all charges, which stemmed from an incident June 3, when he and his ex-wife struggled over a knife that he was trying to prevent her from stabbing him with, according to Deputy Public Defender Martina Avalos.

“While this was a distressing incident for both parties, it is clear that Mr. Alvarez was not the aggressor in this situation,” she said. “He and his family have long suffered various forms of physical, emotional and financial abuse at the hands of his ex-wife.”

Avalos said the jury deliberated for three days and returned a verdict of not guilty on attempted murder, not guilty on attempted manslaughter, and hung 7-5 in favor of innocence on three assault charges.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.