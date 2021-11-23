SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges against nine people arrested following a smash-and-grab robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square on Friday.

Boudin made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to be clear about something. These are not petty thefts. This is not misdemeanor conduct. This is felony conduct and we are charging felonies today,” Boudin said.

The robbery was one of a number of smash-and-grab or takeover robberies across the Bay Area over the past week which included thieves storming into stores in Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Hayward and San Jose.

On Tuesday, some at Union Square had windows were boarded up and there was a pronounced increase in police presence in the area since the Friday robbery, with a mobile SFPD command center and multiple units either parked or patrolling the area.

Boudin told KPIX during an interview Monday there are at least 25 more people involved in these mob-style robberies who are still on the streets.

Eight people, including six men and two women, were arrested on the night of the theft at the Louis Vuitton store. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said many of the suspects are repeat offenders.

Boudin, who is facing a recall election in June, called this weekend’s brazen robberies “absolutely unacceptable” and said the surge in thefts is not a San Francisco-specific problem nor a result of local policies. It’s believed ongoing retail thefts are the work of organized crime rings, which fence the merchandise to fund other illegal activities.

Boudin said his charging rates in 2021 are higher than those in other counties around the Bay Area, and higher than his predecessor’s in 2018 and 2019.