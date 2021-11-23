LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF/AP) — Uncooperative weather forced the Sugar Bowl Resort at Lake Tahoe to postpone the start of its ski season, becoming the third resort in the region to delay their opening.
Sugar Bowl, on the north side of Lake Tahoe, had planned to open Friday and did not immediately have a rescheduled opening date, the Sacramento Bee reported.READ MORE: UPDATE: Flash Mob Smash-and-Grab Robberies Dampen Holiday Spirit in San Francisco
“We had held onto hope as long as we could but with a forecast calling for more mild and dry weather in the week ahead, we must delay the start of our winter season,” the resort said on its website Monday.READ MORE: Jury Awards $25 Million in Charlottesville "Unite The Right" Rally Civil Case
Earlier, the Heavenly and Northstar resorts announced they would not be open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and also did not have updated openings.MORE NEWS: Trans Netflix Workers Who Criticized Chappelle Special Drop Labor Complaint, But One Resigns
There had been high expectations when storms delivered enough snow to allow three other Sierra Nevada resorts to open early at the end of October.