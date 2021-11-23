Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.

64th Annual GRAMMY Award Nominees: Taylor Swift And Kanye West Up For Album Of The YearView the nominees for the '64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' on CBS and Paramount+.

Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London FletcherThe Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.

Naseer Muttalif Says He Played 'Like There Was No Tomorrow' On 'Survivor 41'Naseer Muttalif discusses his time in 'Survivor 41' and the shocking blindside that sent him to the jury.

Evvie Jagoda Says Her Pre-Merge 'Survivor' Game Went 'Better Than I Ever Could Have Imagined'Evvie Jagoda discusses her game on 'Survivor 41.'

'Survivor 41' Episode 9 Recap: A Double-Tribal Switch Up!Who missed last night's episode of Survivor 41? Two people got their torches snuffed this week, and here's how it all went down...