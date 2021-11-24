BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A car hit a woman riding a bicycle in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon, trapping her underneath and causing critical injuries, according to reports.
Berkeleyside wrote that the accident occurred just after 1:10 p.m. on Sacramento Street near Ashby Avenue. Berkeley Police received multiple reports of the accident, being told that the bicyclist was
First responders rushed the victim to nearby Highland Hospital. At the time she wasn't breathing and lacked a pulse, according to Berkeleyside.
The accident blocked the intersection in all directions until it was cleared around 3:20 p.m.
The driver reportedly cooperated with law enforcement after the accident.