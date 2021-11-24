BOSTON (CBS) – An 82-year-old man was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The victim, a Brookline man, suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. He is expected to survive.

State Police said the man was driving his 1996 Buick Century when 30 to 40 dirt bike and ATV riders forced him onto the curb. Several of the suspects then began smashing windows of the victim’s car.

Police said the group followed the victim, then the group surrounded and attacked him.

“He put his window down to ask occupants of another car to call 911,” State Police said. “While the victim’s car window was down, one of the riders, a male, approached him on foot and began punching the victim through the open window.”

The suspects also threw a piece of pipe and a large rock through windows of the car.

The victim was able to get to a convenience store where Boston EMS responded and transported him to the hospital.

Police released surveillance video of the group of riders but not the attack. Anyone who witnessed the attack or has photos or videos is asked to contact State Police.