MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A sheriff’s pursuit through Contra Costa County ended in a fiery crash, shutting down lanes on the Carquinez Bridge for hours late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The first sig-alert was issued around 9 p.m. A fully engulfed vehicle fire was burning on Interstate 80 just east of Pomona Street. Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternative routes.
According to authorities, it all started with a Contra Costa Sheriff’s pursuit that ended when the suspects collided with an innocent driver. Both cars burst into flames, blocking lanes for hours on the Carquinez Bridge.
A bystander suffered minor injuries. Police have arrested 3 suspects.
At 9:53 p.m., two lanes were reopened. There was no estimated time for reopening all lanes.
At about 10:30 p.m. a sig-alert was issued indicating 3 lanes were reopened, and only one lane was blocked.
The sigalert was lifted at about 10:50 p.m., when all lanes were reopened.