CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of homicide and arson in connection with a fire that killed his roommate in their Cupertino home in September.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jimmie Leonard Hollings IV, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Wednesday.

On September 26, Hollings was involved in an altercation with the roommate at their residence on the 1000 block of Tuscany Place, according to deputies.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on September 27, deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at the residence.

Arriving crews discovered smoke billowing out of the roof and flames on the first floor. A second alarm was quickly called in bringing extra resources to the scene.

“The arriving companies found a fully involved back bedroom,” Santa Clara County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Mathiesen said at the time.

An adult male was found dead inside the home. Two other residents were able to escape without injuries.

During the investigation, detectives said there was evidence of flammable accelerants, which were determined to be the cause of the fire.

Hollings is being held without bail, deputies said. It was not immediately known when Hollings would appear in court on the charges.