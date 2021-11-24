(CBS Boston) — Russell Wilson returned from finger surgery a couple weeks back, only to be shut out by the Green Bay Packers. His numbers were a little better against the Arizona Cardinals in another losing effort. Those are two of the NFL’s better pass defenses, in terms of yardage. But the Seattle Seahawks quarterback faces a better matchup this week. The Washington Football Team allows 270 passing yards and 26.7 points per game, both fifth worst in the league. Wilson should be able to put up better fantasy numbers.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 12 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 19.6 (20.0 PPR)

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 18.4 (19.5 PPR)

RB: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 7.0 (10.0 PPR)

RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 8.8 (13.0 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 7.6 (13.9 PPR)

WR: Elijah Moore, New York Jets @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 8.8 (14.6 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 18.8 (20.3 PPR)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 8.4 (11.1 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 6.6 (10.8 PPR)

WR: Elijah Moore, New York Jets @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 8.8 (14.6 PPR)

TE: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 4.8 (9.2 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 18.4 (19.5 PPR)

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 8.8 (11.0 PPR)

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 7.8 (12.7 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.5 PPR)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.3 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 15.0 (16.1 PPR)

RB: Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 6.6 (8.1 PPR)

RB: D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 5.0 (6.9 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.5 PPR)

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.3 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 14.8 (16.2 PPR)

RB: Ty Johnson, New York Jets @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 10.6 (15.3 PPR)

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 9.0 (13.8 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.5 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.6 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 19.6 (20.0 PPR)

RB: Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 3.6 (5.4 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.6 PPR)

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.3 PPR)

TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 6.0 (9.4 PPR)