OAKLAND (BCN) — A two-alarm fire displaced eight people from an East Oakland fourplex Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The fire was first reported at 8:19 a.m. in the residential structure in the 700 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading beyond the structure’s basement, where it appears to have started, according to fire officials.
Update #1: Incident is Under Control. Fire appears to have started in basement of a 4-plex residential structure. Great stop by the crews to contain fire to basement & prevent extensions to rear units and nearby homes. 2 patients receiving care for smoke inhalation, 8 displaced. https://t.co/ZEx1SYpLOD pic.twitter.com/abRVkk7LGI
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 24, 2021
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.