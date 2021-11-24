MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — A 41-year-old San Pablo man died when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on state Highway 4 west of Martinez on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Alejandro Valdez, died in the crash reported at about 9:40 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 east of McEwen Road.READ MORE: Video: Oakland Police Asks For Public’s Help Finding Dozens Of Suspects In Brazen Store Burglary
Valdez was riding a Harley-Davidson when it collided with a Nissan Altima, causing Valdez to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Nissan driver was uninjured, CHP officials said.READ MORE: Santa Rosa Police Arrest Additional Details Surrounding Shooting Suspect's In-Custody Death
The crash remains under investigation by the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office, and anyone with information was asked to call (925) 646-4980.MORE NEWS: Thanksgiving Holiday Rush Underway; Travelers Jam-Pack Local Airports
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.