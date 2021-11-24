SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Investigators released additional details Wednesday surrounding the in-custody death of a Santa Rosa shooting suspect who succumbed last week after a physical struggle with several officers and being shot twice with a Taser.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office coroners unit has identified the dead man as Jordon Pas, a 40-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

Investigators also released a photo of a weapon Pas allegedly had been carrying and a surveillance image of him discharging the weapon into a car.

According to police, they received a call from someone who heard several gunshots being fired in the neighborhood around Peach Court at around 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 18th.

Shortly after, police received additional calls regarding a man, later identified as Pas, walking around a neighborhood with a gun.

Investigators released details of the timeline between the initial call and Pas’ death.

At approximately 1:29 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Pas at the west end of Peach Court shirtless, holding a large landscaping rock in his right hand.

He was pacing back and forth and sweating profusely on a cold night. Officers repeatedly told Pas to drop the rock he was holding in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but he did not comply. Officers continued telling Pas to drop the rock, or he would be Tased.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., Pas was tased by an officer, which caused him to drop the rock and fall backward onto his knees. As officers approached Pas, he crawled towards a large rock in the street, picked it up, and attempted to throw it at officers.

An officer tased Pas again as he continued resisting by trying to get up. Pas continued to resist.

At approximately 1:36 a.m., officers were able to place handcuffs on Pas. He was placed on his left side in a recovery position to monitor his breathing. Officers noticed Pas was not responsive to verbal or physical stimulus.

At approximately 1:39 a.m., an officer administered one dose of Narcan to his right nostril because they suspected Pas overdosed on narcotics. Officers continued monitoring Pas until emergency medical personnel arrived.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., medical personnel arrived on scene and began life saving measures on Pas. he was transported by ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead at approximately 2:17 a.m.

Santa Rosa police also identified the officers involved in the case.

Sergeant Matt Crosbie — a peace officer for over 19 years with all of that time at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Frank Sedeno — a peace officer for over 18 years and has been with the Santa Rosa Police Department for over one year.

Officer David Lamb — a peace officer for approximately 8 years with over 4 years at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Nick Madarus — a peace officer for over 6 years with all of that time at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Joe Richards — a peace officer for over 10 years with over 2 ½ years at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Jonathan Morgan — a peace officer for approximately 1 ½ years with all of that time at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Robert Moore — a peace officer for approximately 8 years with approximately 2 of those years at the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officer Bradley Marweg — a peace officer for over 10 years and has been with the Santa Rosa Police Department for approximately 1½ years.

Officer Jerry Ellsworth — a peace officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department for over 19 years and has over 21 years of time as an officer. Prior to that he was a reserve officer for around 2 years.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the details provided are based on the information detectives have been able to verify. As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office will continue to review all evidence collected regarding this incident, including body-worn camera video, surveillance video, and witness statements related to the incident.

The Santa Rosa police will be conducting an administrative review to determine if officers followed policies during this incident.