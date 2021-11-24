COVID By The NumbersLatest Numbers On COVID Vaccinations By California Counties
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A security guard working with a local news station was shot in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police investigation.

Minutes before 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were on the 300 block of 14th Avenue, responding to reports of a shooting.

Later, news sources confirmed that the victim was a security guard who was with a news crew at the time.

Officers took the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown as of press time.

The area is a few blocks away from the scene of a smash-and-grab robbery overnight at the clothing store Prime 356. Police were looking for several suspects Wednesday.

This story will be updated.