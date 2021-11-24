SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An Sonoma County man, who was found guilty of 11 counts of drugging and sexually assaulting three women including a 75-year-old suffering from dementia in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to a maximum prison term of 90 years to life.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Shelly Averill handed down the sentence to Tirso Dejesus Guzman after emotional courtroom statements by two of his victims and an elderly victim’s daughter. He was convicted of the assaults by a jury on October 25.

“This predator has forfeited his freedom through the commission of these terrible crimes,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said. “We hope that his sentence will bring some comfort to the victims.”

On June 2, 2019 Guzman met his first victim, June Doe. That evening, after a casual dinner at her house, Guzman surreptitiously drugged June with methamphetamine. The drug rendered her incapable of resisting numerous sexual assaults by Guzman over a several hour period that night.

The jury found Guzman guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

The next night, June 3, 2019, Guzman came across his second victim, Joan Doe, while she rested in her car around midnight. She was intoxicated from wine she drank earlier that night. She agreed to consume drugs with Guzman and snorted something that he provided. The drug caused her to go in and out of consciousness over a prolonged period of time.

Guzman took control of her vehicle and drove her around rural areas in west county. She woke up in a field as the defendant was raping her. Guzman was convicted by jury of four counts of drugging, raping, and kidnapping Jane Doe.

Around September 2, 2019 Guzman befriended 75-year-old Jane Doe at the apartment for seniors where she lives. Jane Doe felt sorry for the defendant and let him sleep in her home for two nights. Jane Doe suffers from severe dementia and was incapable of fending off Guzman’s sexual assaults. The jury found Guzman guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting elderly Jane Doe.

June Doe, Joan Doe, and Jane Doe’s son and daughter attended the sentencing hearing.

June Doe spoke “from the heart” when she told Averill how Guzman violated her body and mind when he drugged and sexually assaulted her. Joan Doe expressed her pain in trying to deal with the trauma of being raped and kidnapped and how it has affected her ability to function in her daily activities.

Jane’s daughter spoke on behalf of her mother.