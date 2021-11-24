SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from two Macy’s stores in the South Bay.

San Jose police said 19-year-old Dwayne Huntley of Hayward and 22-year-old Raheem Lewis of Antioch were being held on grand theft and burglary counts.

According to investigators, San Jose police officers responded at about 6:23 p.m. Tuesday to the Macy’s store at Valley Fair mall on a report of suspicious activity.

Security personnel at the mall reported seeing at least two adult males who matched the description of suspects who stole merchandise on Sunday November 21st.

As officers arrived, the two suspects were found engaging in the theft of cologne and perfume. Both attempted to flee on foot, but officers gave chase and took them into custody.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. investigators received a call of another grand theft incident earlier in the day at the Oakridge Mall store.

The suspects in the Oakridge Mall theft matched the description of the suspects in custody at Valley Fair. They were then positively identified.

The loss at both malls exceeded $4000 in cologne and perfume.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.