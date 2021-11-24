WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three people arrested and charged so far have been identified as Dana Dawson, 30, Joshua Underwood, 32, and Rodney Robinson, 19, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

ALSO READ: Nervous Holiday Shoppers Find Barricades, More Police After Walnut Creek Smash-and-Grab Robberies

The trio is set to be arraigned next Monday afternoon on charges including robbery, burglary, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that nine people were facing a series of felony charges following a smash-and-grab robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square and at other businesses on Friday.

About 90 people in all allegedly stormed the store on Saturday night armed with weapons, making off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise while about 25 cars with missing or covered license plates were strategically parked in front of the business to block first responders, police and prosecutors said.

Authorities continue to search for and try to identify the dozens of other suspects involved in the incident.

ALSO READ: Shaken Holiday Shoppers Changing Plans in Wake Of Retail Smash-and-Grab Crime Spree

According to a complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office for the charges, Nordstrom employees were pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and assaulted with a knife during the thefts.

The Nordstrom robbery is one of several recent major thefts around the Bay Area recently, with others occurring in downtown San Francisco, Pleasanton, Hayward and San Jose.

On Tuesday, San Jose police confirmed the arrests of two suspects after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from two Macy’s stores in the South Bay.

In response, district attorneys in Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties announced this week they are collaborating to share crime data and each office has pledged a prosecutor to participate in the joint effort.

ALSO READ: Flash Mob Smash-and-Grab Robberies Dampen Holiday Spirit in San Francisco

“We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, which has adverse and costly impacts on business owners and consumers as well,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement announcing the charges in the Nordstrom case.

Authorities are still seeking more suspects in Saturday’s thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Deng at deng@walnutcreekpd.com.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.