TRACY (CBS SF/BCN) — Law enforcement in Tracy found a dead woman in an apartment Tuesday afternoon and are investigating the causes of her demise, police said.
Police officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a possible dead body in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road.
Police said officers found a woman dead inside the apartment and are considering the death suspicious in nature.
More information on the cause of death of the woman was not immediately available, and her name hasn't been released.
