BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley have arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of shooting another person at South Aquatic Park in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.
Police responded to a 1:52 a.m. report of a shooting and were unable to find evidence of a shooting, locating neither a suspect nor a victim.
Shortly thereafter, police received a call about a gunshot victim seeking help on the porch of a nearby home.
The shooting victim told police he was walking through the park when he was confronted by a man and an altercation ensued. The man struck the victim several times and as the victim fled the scene, the man fired a weapon in the victim's direction, wounding the victim.
Berkeley police detectives were able to identify the suspect in the ensuing investigation as Dejon Disburke, of Oakland. Police conducted a search of the suspect’s home and found several firearms, a silencer, heroin and cocaine.
Disburke was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including two counts of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs and firearms and two counts of possession of stolen property.
