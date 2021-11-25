BYRON, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on Vasco Road in east Contra Costa County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m., along Vasco near Walnut Boulevard in an unincorporated part of the county near Byron, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota sedan and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the center line. The driver of the sedan was killed while the passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to John Muir trauma center in Walnut Creek.
Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.