SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — For many families, the pandemic has changed how we celebrate Thanksgiving. Gatherings might be smaller, hugs might be replaced with fist bumps and the dining chairs might be spread out a little farther.

That doesn’t change the fact that Thanksgiving is still an ideal time to reflect on what we are grateful for.

KPIX set up a camera along the San Francisco waterfront and asked passersby “what are you thankful for?”

“I’m most thankful for all the quality time that I’m getting with my parents. I’m finally seeing them a little after two years!” said San Francisco resident Mansi Sharma whose parents flew in from Delhi, India. “It’s extremely emotional, it reminds me of home because, for me, my parents are my home!”

“I finally got my citizenship around two months ago. The reason why I’m coming here is for the American dream,” said new U.S. citizen, Simon Cheng.

One woman had a simple answer that many can relate to: “I’m thankful for my good health.”

“Visiting from Dallas here. The fact that we can just be out and not be locked-in somewhere and enjoy this beautiful town and I’m just very thankful for that. Most importantly, my beautiful family,” said David Magee.

“Finally, we are moving around, we are eating indoors, we are getting together as a family and this is such a blessing,” said Yulia Bronstein, in town from Eugene Oregon to visit her son.

“I’m thankful for having a job and I’ve seen people suffer but I’m thankful that it didn’t affect us as it affected so many people,” said East Bay resident Saniya Belim.

“I’m just thankful to have my rent paid and my utilities. And I don’t have to worry about anything financially,” said law student Jazz Fleming.

Most people agree the time they spent away from each other during the pandemic gave them greater appreciation for the time that they now have together with their family.