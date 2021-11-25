PALO ALTO (KPIX) — As Bay Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate numerous high-profile smash-and-grab retail burglaries, detectives from two departments separated by about 50 miles seem to have found links between two of the incidents.

On Sunday, just after 9:00 p.m., a group of around 40 people smashed the front window and burglarized The RealReal in Larkspur, according to Central Marin police. The suspects were able to get into the consignment shop, where they stole approximately $250,000 worth of merchandise.

Later Sunday, just past 11:15 p.m., a group of around 30-40 people in about 20 vehicles attempted to break into The RealReal in downtown Palo Alto, according to Palo Alto police. A security guard reported the incident and the suspects departed after smashing the front door of the business.

Officers later tracked down a vehicle and detained two occupants. Inside the vehicle, they located at least $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the burglary of The RealReal store in Larkspur.

Keyonnie Jones, 20, from Richmond and Imani Barnes, 21, from Vallejo, were arrested, according to Palo Alto police.

Both departments are now working together to figure out if there are any connections between the people involved in the crimes in their cities and those who have committed similar crimes in other cities throughout the Bay Area.

“They’ve had problems in San Francisco, they’ve had Walnut Creek, Contra Costa, they’ve had here,” said John Woodmansee, who lives in Palo Alto. “There’s gangs moving around the Bay Area, obviously.”

Many Bay Area locals are well aware of the recent burglaries in their neighborhoods and in other parts of the Bay Area.

“I hope it ends soon,” said Angela Hao, who lives in Palo Alto.