SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police arrested a San Jose man Wednesday on suspicion of raping a developmentally disabled woman, kidnapping and false imprisonment, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.
The case began when sheriff's deputies Wednesday interviewed a woman who had been located after being reported missing. The deputies later learned that the woman, who deputies described as intellectually disabled, had been sexually assaulted, according to Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis.
Sheriff’s detectives learned that the assault happened near Monterey and Senter roads in San Jose, Davis said in a news release. The detectives identified 43-year-old Raymond Dupont Simpson as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to Davis.
Sheriff's detectives learned that the assault happened near Monterey and Senter roads in San Jose, Davis said in a news release. The detectives identified 43-year-old Raymond Dupont Simpson as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to Davis.

Working with the sheriff's office, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers tracked down Simpson near the intersection of El Camino Real and S Mary Avenue in Sunnyvale and booked Simpson into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Bail has been set at $210,000, Davis said.
