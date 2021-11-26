SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenager who was rescued Friday morning after being submerged in the surf at Ocean Beach will recover, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a person drowning at Ocean Beach around 11 a.m., according to the fire department.
Fire department paramedics concluded that the teenager will recover after performing an evaluation, fire officials said on social media.
