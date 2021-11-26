PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze that erupted and quickly spread through a large commercial building Friday morning.
Contra Costa Fire officials reported the blaze in a social media post at around 8:20 a.m.
The fire was burning in a neighborhood of commercial and residential structures in the 300 block of Central Ave. The intensity of the flames and threat of collapse forced firefighters to take a defensive approach.
The 300 block of Central Ave was closed off, motorists were asked to avoid the area. By 9 a.m., Confire tweeted crews had extinguished the fire and were mopping up.
A cause of the blaze was under investigation. No injuries have been reported.