CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a South Bay high school parking lot Friday evening during a football game there.
The shooting occurred at Westmont High School in Campbell. According to the San Jose police department — which has jurisdiction over the high school — there is no known motive and there are no suspects at this time.
“All of a sudden you heard five shots at least … that was the end in a way because I didn’t know where my parents were,” Penelope Correa told KPIX.
Police advised the public to avoid the area around the 4800 block of Westmont Avenue as the shooting investigation continued.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
