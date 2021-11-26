NEW YORK (CBS) — Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, a legend in American musical theater, has died, his representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 91.
The multiple-time Tony Award winner is best known for works such as “Sweeney Todd,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Into the Woods,” along with his lyrics for “West Side Story.” A film version of “West Side Story,” its second adaptation to the big screen, is set to hit theaters on December 10.
An innovative and widely lauded artist, Sondheim also earned an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.