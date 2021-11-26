HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Fire crews battled massive flames Thursday night at a two-story townhouse in Hayward, with the two-alarm fire displacing five after it was extinguished, fire officials said.
According to a tweet posted by the Alameda County Fire Department Friday, the fire occurred the night before at 7:31 p.m. at a triplex on Garden Avenue in unincorporated Hayward. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and massive flames coming from the building, forcing them to call for a second alarm.
No injuries were reported from the fire but five residents were displaced.
