SUISUN CITY (BCN) — A driver who was zooming down State Route 12 at 103 mph in Suisun City early Friday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, along with gun, drug and traffic-related offenses, police said.
An officer saw the vehicle booking it down the highway at 103 mph at 1:44 a.m. Friday and, not surprisingly, conducted a traffic stop, police said. The officer found a large amount of marijuana for sale in the vehicle, according to police.
The motorist was arrested on suspicion of DUI, gun, drug and traffic-related offenses, police said.
