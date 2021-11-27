OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A beloved security guard who was shot while working with a local TV news station covering a recent burglary in downtown Oakland has died.

KPIX 5 Learned early Saturday morning that the guard — Kevin Nishita — had died from his injuries. Nishita had worked protecting KPIX 5 news crews in the past.

“It is with the deepest sadness that I let you know security guard Kevin Nishita has passed away,” said Mark Neerman, VP of News and News Director at KPIX 5. “He died protecting one of our own, a colleague reporting on the very violence that took his life. I know you join me in sending condolences to his family and in sending thanks to Kevin for standing up for us all.”

Nishita was working as a security guard for a KRON television news crew at the time reporting on a recent smash-and-grab robbery at the clothing store Prime 356 that happened Monday night.

He was a former police officer who works for the Star Protection Agency California, based in Oakland andis survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

KPIX spoke with two eyewitnesses of the shooting who did not want to appear on camera.

They said an armed robbery crew pulled up on the television crew and ordered the news crew and their guard to get on the ground. According to witnesses, moments later, shots were fired and the guard was hit.

Authorities said the guard was hit in the stomach by the bullet. No other injuries were reported before the shooters fled the scene.

The Oakland Police Department provided a video update via social media Wednesday afternoon, noting that they had shared the information regarding the incident to local media “to ensure they are aware and can take the appropriate precautions.”

Police have not provided any description of suspect or suspects in the case. The suspect or suspects remain at large.