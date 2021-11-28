ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A community Hanukkah celebration in Alameda on Sunday evening will feature a 7-foot Menorah made from Lego bricks.

The Festival of Lights celebration will be Alameda’s fifth public Menorah lighting, according to Chabad Alameda.

The colorful Menorah was built with 3,750 Lego bricks by the Alameda Jewish Kids Club, according to organizers.

There will be Hanukkah music and dancing, hot potato latkes, fresh donuts, chocolate ‘gelt’ and an LED+FIRE juggling show, according to organizers.

The event is free and will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Rittler Park, 1400 Otis Drive in Alameda. More information is available at https://jewishalameda.com/chanukah.

Other Hanukkah events around the Bay Area on Sunday include:

— A celebration by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma with a 9-foot Menorah and a gelt drop from a drone, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma.

— The first night of the Bill Graham Menorah Project’s 46th Annual Chanukah at 4:45 p.m. in Union Square, 333 Post St., San Francisco.

— A Festival of Lights parade in Los Altos, starting at 6 p.m. at First and State streets.

— San Francisco City Hall will light up in blue and white at dusk for the first night of Hanukkah.

