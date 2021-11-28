SAN JOSE (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Assistant general manager Joe Will said Sunday that Kane has been placed on waivers before his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card ends. Kane was eligible to return to play Tuesday against New Jersey.

If Kane clears waivers, he is expected to report to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Tuesday. It is uncertain when he will be ready to play.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing Evander’s return to San Jose,” Kane’s agent, Don Milstein, said in a statement. “We were not surprised by the Sharks’ decision to put him on waivers and, if he does clear, he will report to the Barracuda. Evander is looking forward to resuming his NHL career this season.”

Will, filling in while general manager Doug Wilson is on medical leave, said putting Kane on waivers gives the team flexibility before determining what they want to do with him going forward.

Kane was the subject of two investigations prior to the suspension. The NHL announced Oct. 18 allegations of domestic abuse by Kane’s estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated, after announcing Sept. 22 it found no evidence to support allegations he gambled on NHL games or tried to negatively impact Sharks games.

Will said Kane’s teammates were not necessarily consulted about the decision to place Kane on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the AHL.

“That decision is a management decision that we talked about, but we also try and take into account everything we look at — everything from, you know, how the team’s playing at the time, team chemistry,” Will said. “We have a really good thing going in the room right now. … He hasn’t played for quite a while.”

Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg, and a stint in Buffalo.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.