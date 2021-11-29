ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Four hammer-wielding suspects smashed locked plexiglass cases at an Antioch Walgreens over the weekend, stealing $2,400 worth of cosmetics and other merchandise.
Antioch police said the brazen smash-and-grab took place Saturday night at 8:36 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 3416 Deer Valley Road.READ MORE: San Jose Daycare Worker Suspected of Sexually Abusing Child
As stunned employees looked on, the four suspects pulled out hammers and began smashing the cases. The suspects were described as three males and a female. They wore “COVID-19 style masks and hoodie-style sweatshirts.”READ MORE: New COVID Variant 'Omicron' Identified; Here's What You Need To Know
No injuries were reported. The four suspects fled and remained at large early Monday.MORE NEWS: 'The Long Good-Bye'; New Hope In The Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).