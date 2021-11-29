FREMONT (BCN) – Caltrans plans to close State Route 84, or Niles Canyon Road, in both directions from Fremont to Sunol, from Friday, Dec. 3 to Monday, Dec. 6 for work on Alameda Creek Bridge.
The roadway will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and be reopened on 5 a.m. on Monday.
During the closure, the existing bridge railings on Alameda Creek Bridge will be replaced.
Work includes removal of existing rail and concrete, removal of overhang and the installation of new reinforcement bars followed by a concrete pour for a new overhang.
Drivers and motorists are encouraged to use Interstate 680 instead.
