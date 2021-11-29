SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter announced Monday that co-founder Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of the social media platform. He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022.

Agrawal has been CTO since 2017 and at Twitter since 2011.

In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Dorsey said he was “really sad…yet really happy” about leaving the company and that it was his decision.

Reports of Dorsey stepping down caused shares of the company’s stock to surge. Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.

Dorsey has faced several distractions as CEO, starting with the fact that he’s also founder and CEO of the payments company Square. Critics have long complained that the arrangement has divided his attention to Twitter’s detriment.

This story will be updated.

