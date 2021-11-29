SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reports of Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey possibly stepping down as the company’s chief executive caused shares of the company’s stock to surge.
Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.
CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.
Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday.
Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.
This story will be updated.
