SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Police arrested a 62-year-old San Jose daycare worker last week on charges of sexually abusing a child over a period of several years, and investigators said Monday there may be other victims.
Officers arrested Julio Cesar Carrasco-Diaz on Nov. 22 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 years old, San Jose Police said.
The suspect worked at a licensed residential daycare facility in the 1000 block of McGinness Avenue, according to San Jose police. Carrasco-Diaz is suspected of assaulting one child between 2011-2019.
“These incidents were recently reported and we believe there could be more victims because of the suspect’s employment status at the time of the abuse,” police said in a news release.
Carrasco-Diaz was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of crimes involving sexual abuse of a child.
Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving this suspect was asked to contact Detective Hahn #4433 of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 537-1394.
