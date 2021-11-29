SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – Police in San Ramon are warning elderly residents and their families after two elderly women were robbed of their jewelry over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first incident took place Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., when an elderly woman walking on South Wedgewood Road near Mosaic Park was approached by a man and a woman in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Police said the woman briefly spoke to the victim, before exiting the vehicle and using a “sleight of hand” technique to take the victim’s necklace and bracelets. The pair were last seen driving away from the scene.

A similar incident took place along Cinnamon Ridge Road around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. In the second incident, police said another elderly woman was approached by a couple driving a black BMW SUV.

The second incident took place in a similar fashion, with the woman striking up a conversation before taking the victim’s watch, which police described as “highly valuable.”

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspects in the first incident are described as a man in his 50s and a woman in her mid to late 30s. Meanwhile, the suspects in the second incident were described as a man and woman, both in their 30s.

Police said similar crimes targeting the elderly took place in other parts of the Bay Area over the holiday weekend.

“As you can see, although the suspect’s descriptions may be different, their theft methods are the same and were consistent with other thefts committed in Bay Area cities,” police said in a statement.

“Our concern is the specific targeting of elderly individuals wearing expensive jewelry and watches while out for walks by themselves,” the San Ramon Police Department went on to say.

Police are urging the elderly to walk or exercise with other people. If exercising alone, police say to leave valuables at home.

Anyone with information about either incident or who may notice suspicious activity should call 911 or the department’s non-emergency line at 925-973-2779.