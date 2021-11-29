SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN) — A Watsonville man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter after the car he was driving hit and killed a man on a bicycle, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

Steven Kay, 55, was arrested after his 2005 Toyota Matrix allegedly hit a 25-year-old Watsonville man, who was located by the CHP and Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies at Green Valley Road and Littleway Lane.

Officers and deputies had responded at 1:55 a.m. following a report that a bicyclist was down on the ground there.

CHP officials said evidence indicates that the victim was riding north on Green Valley Road at Littleway Lane when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. Officers and deputies allegedly did not locate the vehicle or its driver at the scene of the collision.

But at 3:30 a.m. deputies located Kay’s Toyota. An investigating CHP officer went to where the Toyota was, allegedly confirmed its involvement and spoke with Kay. CHP officials allege Kay was the driver when the collision occurred.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the collision, CHP officials said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

