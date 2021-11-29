SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Whole Foods has launched a charitable program called “Shop Local, Give Local” on Giving Tuesday that encourages customers to buy specific local products or donate money to help raise funds for neighbors in need.
The program, which starts on Nov. 30 and runs until Dec. 14, gives Whole Foods shoppers a chance to purchase local products that the company will then match 100% of the proceeds. Customers can also donate cash directly to the program when they check out at the register.
Whole Foods is collaborating with the hunger relief organization Feeding America for the Shop Local, Give Local program, helping with both local and national food bank fundraising. Feeding America aims to make each dollar provide at least 10 meals to food banks in your community.
More information on Shop Local, Give Local is available on the Feeding America website.