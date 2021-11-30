By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of Bay Area musicians bands together at the Make-Out Room in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday to help injured drummer Ricky Wayne Garrett.

A Dallas, Texas native who relocated to San Francisco years ago, Garrett plays in a number of local bands including the R&B/roots act the Electric Arrows and alt-rock quartet Inferno of Joy. More recently, Garrett has been holding down the drum stool for Jackshack, a post-pandemic covers project featuring members of loud electric jazz group Deep Space (bassist Pete Schmitt and guitarist JC O’Donnell) and guitarist/recording engineer Eric Moffatt that has performed regularly at the Rite Spot and the Lucky Horseshoe.

Garrett recently suffered an accident at home causing severe burns that have led to several skin-graft surgeries and major medical expenses that funds from this benefit show will help cover. Kicking off the proceedings will be self-described “Bollywood blues” crew the Aki Kumar Band led by San Jose-based singer/harmonica player Kumar at 6 p.m., followed by a performance a performance by Wipers cover band Swipers at 6:30 p.m. and a set from jazz-informed rockabilly guitarist Jinx Jones at 7 p.m.

Taking over at 8 p.m. will be Equinox, another pandemic band project started by Moffat, Schmitt and O’Donnell. Playing a mix of exploratory original tunes and covers ranging from electric jazz (Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Sonny Sharrock) to classic rock (Hendrix, Rolling Stones), the group provided a much-needed dose of live outdoor music for San Francisco residents amid the restricted return of business to the Rite Spot. This set at the Make-Out Room will feature guest appearances from noted Broun Fellinis saxophonist David Boyce, local songwriter Brad Brooks, singer and Tuareg-inspired Oakland guitarist Naima Shalhoub among others.

Closing out the evening will be the aforementioned Jackshack, who will invite several guest drummers to the stage to fill the shoes of the talented Garrett (Randy O’Dell, Steve Moriarity and Charlie Sabia) as well as guest singers including renowned indie-rock tunesmith Kelley Stoltz, Overwhelming Colorfast leader Bob Reed, Bowie tribute band singer Geoff Ball of the Jean Genies and songwriter Bone Cootes. Donations can also be made to a GoFundMe campaign for Garrett that was launched by his partner after his accident.

Give the Drummer Some: A Benefit For Ricky Wayne Garrett

Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. $20 (sliding scale)

The Make-Out Room