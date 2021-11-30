Kevin Nishita FundTrust Fund Set Up For Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man was recovering from gunshot wounds Tuesday after he was struck by gunfire while walking in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.

San Francisco police said officers responded to calls of a shooting in 300 block of Hyde Street at approximately 9:56 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered the wounded 22-year-old who told them he was walking on the street when he heard the sounds of a gunshot and realized he had been struck.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.