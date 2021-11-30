OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect vehicle authorities believe was used during a fatal shooting in the Lake Merritt area Sunday afternoon.

The victim — who police identified as Eric Davis — was fatally shot Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

He was the latest victim of an ongoing surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the fatal shooting that killed Davis was the city’s 127th homicide of the year.

According to investigators, Davis was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his car. Police are still looking for the shooter, who fled in his own car.

The suspect vehicle identified by police on Tuesday is a black Toyota Rav 4. A reward for $10,000 has been offered in the case.

OPD Homicide investigators have released a photo of a vehicle they believe was used in the fatal shooting of Eric Davis in the 600 block of Grand Avenue on 11/28/21. The vehicle is a Black Toyota Rav 4. There is a reward for $10,000, call Homicide Section at 510 238-3821. pic.twitter.com/YptdtfiMTN — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 30, 2021

Earlier Tuesday during a press conference, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong held a two-minute moment of silence for the 127 homicide victims in Oakland this year. Among the most recent victims was Kevin Nashita, the television news crew security last week

Armstrong went on to voice concerns over the firepower being displayed by ‘violent robbery caravans’ that were committing crimes in the East Bay city.

The city has also been plagued by smash-and-grab retail theft mobs, armed robberies at pot dispensaries, deadly shootings and illegal sideshows frequently marked by gunfire.

Over the weekend, Armstrong deployed heavily armed tactical teams to four quadrants of the city to counter the firepower of the robbery caravans.

“Last weekend, we staffed extra teams to be out in the community and address these violent robbery caravans,” he said. “A tactical response is what I deployed. What I did was divide up our tactical team to put our specially trained officers throughout the city in four quadrants to make sure we had a quick response to those who would seek to come to Oakland and use caravans of vehicles, armed suspects, to rob businesses.”

Anyone with information on the Davis case is asked to call OPD Homicide Section at 510 238-3821.