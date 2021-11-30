SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – An elderly man was struck and killed by a motorist in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Monday morning, police said Tuesday.
The man, believed to be about 80 years old, died in the collision reported at 5:51 a.m. Monday in the area of Phelps Street and Fairfax Avenue.
He was in the roadway when a vehicle struck him. The driver stayed at the scene and investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision, according to police.
The name of the man who died has not been released.
