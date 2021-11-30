BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A group of researchers at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have come up with a rather frightening future scenario — climate change could significantly dwindled down the Sierra snowpack, dramatically impacting water supplies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

While the researchers don’t believe snow-capped peaks will become a thing of the past, they do think that the deep snowpack that drains off during the spring runoff may shrink considerably.

The results of their study was published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment this month.

“Future mountain snowpacks are further projected to decline, and even disappear, but at unknown rates,” the researchers wrote in the article. “While the complete loss of snow is the worst-case scenario, a plausible situation informed by estimates of historical low snow conditions would be a Western United States-wide reduction in seasonal snow.”

“The potential for persistent low-to-no snow to disrupt the Western United State water system is substantial, potentially even catastrophic.”

Taking into consideration the current climate trends, the researchers conclude that by the late 2040s, half of the area historically covered by snow in the Sierra will likely have “low or no” snow for five straight years.

By the late 2050s, it could be 10 straight years.

“Water storage and conveyance infrastructure was designed and is now managed using spring snowmelt as a central criterion for operations,” the researchers said. “These water management decisions are predicated on the assumption of a stationary climate, which is an unintended, yet, critical, oversight.”

They urge water officials to immediately add the dwindling snowpack to their risk management when considering how to deal with the changing climate and demands for water.